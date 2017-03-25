STOW, Ohio (AP) — State troopers in Ohio say a Humvee swiped from an Ohio National Guard Armory has been found in a garage at a vacant home.
The State Highway Patrol says it found the sand-colored military vehicle Friday night after getting tips on its whereabouts.
There’s no information about whether anyone was arrested or if there are any suspects.
Authorities say someone cut through a fence at the National Guard Armory in Stow, about 35 miles southeast of Cleveland, either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Most Read Stories
- Rachel Dolezal struggling after racial-identity scandal in Spokane
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- No repeal for 'Obamacare' — a humiliating defeat for Trump VIEW
- Here's where the Seahawks stand in free agency
- Sen. Patty Murray will oppose Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
The patrol says the Humvee was located in neighboring Trumbull County.
Troopers say the Humvee was secured at the time it was stolen, but someone managed to disable its locking mechanism.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.