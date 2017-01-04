ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed Lyft passenger has been arrested after holding his driver against her will in Orlando.
News outlets report that troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say 20-year-old Christopher Tyree Epperson was charged Tuesday with false imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon.
Highway patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes says Epperson asked the driver to take him to several dark places, including one specific location if she ever wanted to see her children again.
Troopers say he also tried to take her cellphone.
The driver pulled into a highway patrol station and flagged down a trooper.
Authorities say Epperson tried to run away when they asked him what was in his pockets. Troopers say the suspect was carrying a loaded handgun, duct tape and gloves.
It’s unclear if Epperson has an attorney.
