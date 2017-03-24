STOW, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are still on the hunt for a Humvee swiped from an Ohio National Guard Armory.
The State Highway Patrol says someone cut through a fence at the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow southeast of Cleveland and made off with the sand-colored Humvee.
A guard spokeswoman says they think the Humvee was stolen either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Troopers say the Humvee was secured at the time, but someone managed to disable its locking mechanism.
The patrol says the sand-colored Humvee is marked with bumper numbers 174 and 1-145 near the left tail light and HQ-51 on the right.
