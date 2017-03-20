HOWEY IN THE HILLS, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a seven-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike has left four people dead.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the crash happened Sunday evening near Howey in the Hills, which is northwest of Orlando.

Trooper Steven Montiero says one of the victims died at the scene and three were declared dead at a hospital.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. Few details were available early Monday.