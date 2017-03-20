HOWEY IN THE HILLS, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a seven-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike has left four people dead.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the crash happened Sunday evening near Howey in the Hills, which is northwest of Orlando.
Trooper Steven Montiero says one of the victims died at the scene and three were declared dead at a hospital.
The names of the victims haven’t been released. Few details were available early Monday.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.