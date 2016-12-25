GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper made a very special delivery in time for Christmas.
State police say a woman was on her way to the hospital Saturday to give birth when she realized the baby wasn’t going to wait. Her brother, who was driving, pulled over on Route 2 in Glastonbury and waited for help to arrive.
Trooper First Class Greg Capps arrived just in time to deliver a boy weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces.
Capps says the mother did a great job.
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Seahawks’ freeway shutdowns: State calls foul on Renton police
- Complete coverage: Seahawks rally, but have hopes dashed by Cardinals on last-second FG
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
Mother and baby were brought to the hospital where they were said to be resting comfortably.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.