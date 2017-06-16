NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana state trooper faces a simple battery charge after investigators say he kicked a handcuffed prisoner and pushed that prisoner’s head against a car window, shattering the glass.

A state police news release says Master Trooper John Neal has been placed on forced leave. Court records show he is free on $10,000 bond and has a hearing July 29.

The allegations stem from the Feb. 11 arrest of an automobile theft suspect.

The release sent Thursday said the suspect was handcuffed and lying face down when Neal kicked him in the head. Investigators said Neal then raised the victim to his feet and pushed his head against a patrol car’s window.

Civilian surveillance video and body camera video from Neal and another trooper are part of the investigation.