MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio trooper already accused of stalking a subordinate’s wife after an affair has been charged with finding or keeping personal information about 10 other women obtained from a law enforcement database without authorization.
William Elschlager was scheduled for arraignment on the new charges Wednesday in Washington County.
A message was left for his attorney.
Elschlager previously pleaded not guilty to charges including abduction, criminal trespassing, theft and menacing by stalking. That trial is scheduled for January.
The veteran trooper commanded the State Highway Patrol’s Marietta post but was fired after officials learned about the stalking allegations.
He’s also charged in Delaware County with stealing two guns in evidence that were supposed to be destroyed or returned when he patrolled in central Ohio. He pleaded not guilty.
