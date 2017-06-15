AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Hundreds of police officers will gather to pay tribute to an officer who suffered fatal injuries while searching for a missing canoeist on a river in Maine.

The memorial honoring Nathan Desjardins will be held Friday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The 20-year-old Fryeburg officer suffered a head injury when the boat he was riding in hit a submerged object May 27 during a river rescue. The body of the missing canoeist was recovered four days later. Desjardins died June 6 at a hospital in Lewiston.

The Maine Warden Service says Desjardins’ death is the state’s 85th law enforcement death in the line of duty.