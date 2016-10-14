HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut-based Native American tribe is suing the state for hundreds of millions of dollars for land it says was taken from the tribal reservation starting centuries ago.
The Schaghticoke (SKAT’-uh-coke) Tribal Nation said in the suit filed Thursday that the state took 2,000 acres of land it was managing for the tribe without compensation.
The lawsuit says the tribe is owed at least $613 million, but the actual amount may be more.
A lawyer for the tribe tells the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2edFcR7) that “we’re simply asking the state to do what it promised to do and what it is constitutionally required to do.”
The Schaghticokes are not federally recognized.
A spokeswoman for the state attorney general said the complaint is under review and any response will be made in court.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
