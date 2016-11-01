ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal trial is underway in a wrongful-death lawsuit against Ferguson police over the 2011 stun-gun death of a naked, unarmed black man.
Testimony began Tuesday in Jason Moore’s family’s case against the St. Louis suburb, its former police chief and officer Brian Kaminski.
The lawsuit says the 31-year-old Moore was suffering from a psychological disorder when police confronted him as he ran naked down a street yelling “God is good” and “I am Jesus.”
The lawsuit alleges Kaminski used excessive force by repeatedly using a stun gun on Moore. Defense attorneys say Moore was combative and didn’t comply with officers’ commands.
Moore died three years before the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, thrust Ferguson into the spotlight over police treatment of minorities.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
