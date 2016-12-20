Share story

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man will go on trial Jan. 30 in the hot car death of his 8-month-old daughter.

Joshua Blunt is charged with manslaughter. Shania Rihanna Caradine died May 19 after being found unconscious in Blunt’s car, where she was left while he worked in a Grenada restaurant.

In August, grand jurors in another Mississippi county declined to indict a white mother whose 2-year-old died in a hot car May 11.

Blunt is African-American, and his attorney, Carlos Moore, says he believes Blunt is being treated more harshly because of his race.

Moore says Tuesday that Circuit Judge Joseph Loper has denied his request for a delay in Blunt’s trial because Blunt’s fiancee, who is the mother of Shania, is pregnant. Moore says the stress of a trial could be harmful.

