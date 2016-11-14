RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal trial on the legality of a North Carolina law limiting which restrooms transgender people can use in schools and government buildings has been pushed back until at least late next summer.
A U.S. magistrate judge granted the 90-day delay Monday following a conference call with attorneys for people challenging the law and for North Carolina officials defending what’s known as House Bill 2.
The trial originally was supposed to begin this month, but Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake already had granted a delay until next May because the U.S. Supreme Court was considering whether to hear a Virginia case on transgender restroom access. The justices recently agreed to take up the Virginia matter.
Attorneys in the North Carolina case wrote Peake last week supporting the longer delay.
Most Read Stories
- The medicinal properties of turmeric | The People's Pharmacy
- After loss to USC, Huskies fall to No. 7 in AP Top 25 poll
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Seahawks' 'magnificent' win over Patriots
- With 56-21 win over Cal, WSU Cougars now in driver’s seat of Pac-12 North
___
This version corrects the spelling of the magistrate judge’s last name on second reference.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.