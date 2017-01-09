BALTIMORE (AP) — A trial to determine the best way to cure inequality among Maryland’s colleges and universities is slated to begin Monday in federal court in Baltimore.
The decade-old case involves a coalition representing the state’s four historically black colleges that says the state has underfunded the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly compete with and drain prospective students away from the African American schools.
The trial will determine a remedy.
The judge in 2013 recommended mediation after finding the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system,” and that its practices were in violation of the constitution. The judge agreed with the coalition that while the state siphoned funding away from historically black institutions, it allowed traditionally white schools to replicate their academic programs, thus undermining their success.
The state and the coalition, which includes representatives from Morgan State, Coppin State, Bowie State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, have not reached an agreement.
The Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education has sought remedies from the state that include creating programmatic niches at each of the four historically black colleges in order to attract students there.
