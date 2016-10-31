NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Trial has begun for a man charged in the shooting death of a fellow churchgoer during Sunday services in a suburban Philadelphia church.
Mark Storms is charged with voluntary manslaughter and reckless endangering in the April death of Robert Braxton III in North Wales.
Investigators say Braxton became disruptive and Storms ordered him to leave, showing him a concealed weapons permit and a handgun. They say Braxton punched Storms and was then shot twice.
Pottstown’s The Mercury newspaper reports prosecutor Kristen Feden said during opening statements Monday church is “a place where people are supposed to go when they need wisdom, guidance, comfort.”
Defense attorney Vincent DiFabio says his client was legally carrying his weapon “as he does when he goes anywhere.”
Information from: The Mercury, http://www.pottsmerc.com
