DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The mother of six girls a Pennsylvania man is accused of assaulting, fathering two children by one, says she knew about the sexual activity but believed it “could be a good thing.”

Fifty-two-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan is on trial in Bucks County on rape and sexual-assault charges.

Authorities allege the Feasterville resident was “gifted” the oldest girl because he helped her parents financially. Prosecutors argue he “brainwashed” the family, seeking “power, manipulation and control.”

Kaplan’s attorney says he was married to the oldest daughter in the family’s eyes and the other children loved him.

The oldest girl is now 19. She gave birth to the first child in 2013.

The girls’ mother says she has no regrets because they “had a good life.” The girls’ parents were convicted of child endangerment and are awaiting sentencing.