LOS ANGELES (AP) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday afternoon in the trial of a man charged with stalking model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

A Los Angeles prosecutor is asking jurors to convict Shavaughn McKenzie of misdemeanor stalking and trespassing charges filed after he was arrested outside Jenner’s home in August. Jenner testified last week that McKenzie followed her car into the driveway of her Hollywood Hills and refused to leave.

Jenner told jurors it was the scariest moment of her life and she was terrified of McKenzie.

The 25-year-old could face up to six months in jail if convicted of either charge.

His attorney contends McKenzie was unarmed and posed no threat to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star.