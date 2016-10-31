BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial of a Georgia man charged with leaving his toddler son to die in a hot SUV is entering its fifth week.

Testimony was scheduled to resume Monday morning in the trial of Justin Ross Harris, who is charged with murder in the death two years ago of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

Harris’ defense attorneys are now calling witnesses after prosecutors rested their case Friday. The trial opened Oct. 3 in the port city of Brunswick, where the judge had the case relocated because of pretrial publicity in Harris’ metro Atlanta home of Cobb County.

Prosecutors say Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, killed his son to escape his family responsibilities. Defense attorneys say Harris loved his son and the death was a tragic accident.