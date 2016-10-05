BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Testimony is scheduled to resume in the trial of a Georgia man charged with murder after his toddler son died inside a hot SUV.
The trial of Justin Ross Harris enters its third day Wednesday in coastal Brunswick, where the case was moved 275 miles from the Atlanta suburbs because of pretrial publicity.
Prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his 22-month-old son, Cooper, by leaving the child for seven hours in a vehicle parked outside the father’s Cobb County workplace.
Harris’ defense lawyer Maddox Kilgore told the jury in his opening statement Tuesday that Harris is certainly responsible for his son’s death, but insisted it was an accident and Harris committed no crime.
The trial of Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, is expected to last several weeks.
