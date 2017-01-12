BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has delayed the trial of a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them.
The trial for 24-year-old Brittany Pilkington was scheduled to begin March 10. Pilkington’s attorneys said they needed more time to prepare and asked the Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN’-tihn) judge for a continuance. The judge granted the extension on Wednesday and ordered all motions to be filed by March 17.
A new trial date hasn’t been scheduled.
Pilkington, of Bellefontaine, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges. Authorities allege Pilkington killed her toddler son and two infants over a 13-month period. Prosecutors have said Pilkington confessed to all three murders.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.