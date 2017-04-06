MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The fate of a Virginia man accused of killing his 1-year-old son for insurance money is now in the hands of a judge.
Joaquin Rams is charged with capital murder in the 2012 death of his son, Prince McLeod Rams. Prosecutors said during closing arguments Thursday that he killed the boy to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on Prince’s life.
Defense lawyers say Prince died after suffering a fever-induced seizure. The trial featured conflicting testimony from medical experts about the likelihood of Prince dying from natural causes.
If convicted, Rams faces an automatic life sentence. While he’s charged with capital murder, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for having the case decided by a judge instead of a jury.
