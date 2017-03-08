ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — A prosecutor says two backpackers were subjected to a terrifying ordeal on a remote Australian beach, where a man sexually assaulted one of the women before beating her friend in the head with a hammer and repeatedly ramming her with his four-wheel drive as she tried to flee for help.

Grim details of the women’s attack emerged Thursday in South Australia’s Supreme Court on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old man charged in the 2016 assault. The man has pleaded not guilty to a series of charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

The man’s name has been suppressed by a court order. The women are from Germany and Brazil.

Prosecutor James Pearce told the court the man met the women on a classified advertising website.