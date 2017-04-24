TOLEDO, Ohio — Jurors are being selected in the Ohio murder trial of a property owner in the 2014 deaths of two Toledo firefighters.
Building owner Ray Abou-Arab is on trial for the deaths of 31-year-old James Dickman and 42-year-old Stephen Machcinski. Abou-Arab has denied setting the blaze.
The 64-year-old man has been held in a Lucas County jail for more than three years awaiting trial. Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty if he is convicted, leaving the possibility of a life prison sentence.
Jury selection began Monday. Jurors are to visit the site of the fatal fire.
