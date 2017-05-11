TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A police standoff in New Jersey’s capital city that started when authorities tried to serve a warrant is entering its second day.
Through the early hours of Thursday, officers on a bullhorn could be heard pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to leave the Trenton home where he’s been holed up since Wednesday morning.
Police say Reese started shooting when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant.
A bystander, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the home.
Three Mercer County sheriff’s officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.
