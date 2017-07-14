LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — A tree has crashed onto the roof of a 250-year-old home after heavy storms in Massachusetts.

WGGB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uY7GYe ) the current owner had just spent $100,000 on renovations on the home in Longmeadow’s historic Town Green area.

Melissa Ledoux says she wanted to get the tree removed, but it’s on her neighbor’s property. The neighbor’s house is up for sale, and Ledoux says a real estate agent told her nothing could be done about the tree until that home is sold.

The neighbor has declined to comment.

Linda Underwood, who grew up in the home, says she “lost it” after stopping by and seeing the damage.

___

Information from: WGGB-TV, http://www.wggb.com