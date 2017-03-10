HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has 5,000 or so Muslims or less than 1 percent of the state’s population.
They now find themselves thrust into an international spotlight after the state’s top prosecutor launched a challenge President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.
State Attorney General Doug Chin says even though Hawaii’s Muslim population is small Hawaii needs to stand up for it.
Chin says that didn’t happen for people for Japanese Americans who were interned during World War II.
Chin and Muslims from Hawaii say Trump’s order contradicts the islands’ welcoming culture that values diversity.
Named as a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit fighting the ban is Ismail Elshikh, the imam of the island of Oahu’s only mosque.
Elshikh’s mother-in-law is a Syrian living in Syria.
