ATLANTA (AP) — Federal records show that a hotel worker in Atlanta who was found dead inside a walk-in freezer is among a handful of workers who became trapped in cold storage rooms and froze to death or were killed by lethal fumes in the past 15 years.

Carolyn Robinson Mangham’s husband says in a lawsuit that she knocked so desperately on the door that the skin on her knuckles had worn away.

The coroner said when the door finally opened 13 hours later, the 61-year-old kitchen worker was lying on the metal floor. Her head and eyes were frozen solid.

Experts say technology can save people from becoming trapped in freezers, but some safety upgrades would cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, and that expense can be a big obstacle to improvements.