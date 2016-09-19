MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has declined to dismiss a transgender student’s lawsuit against a Wisconsin school district over its bathroom-use rules.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper rejected a request from the Kenosha school district to dismiss the suit Monday. The Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2cMbyUa ) reports Pepper found the student had alleged enough facts to support a plausible violation of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, as well as the Constitution’s equal protection guarantees.
The district argued the term “sex” under Title IX did not cover a transgender student.
Ashton Whitaker, a student at Tremper High School, was designated a girl on his birth certificate but began identifying as a boy in middle school. Whitaker sued in July, claiming the district’s ban on his using the boys’ restroom was discriminatory.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
___
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.