The Transgender Persons Protection of Rights bill, which community members and activists say has the support of all the major political parties, is expected to pass easily in Parliament in the coming weeks.

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan’s Parliament is poised to pass the nation’s first law recognizing transgender people as equal citizens and laying out penalties for discrimination and violence against them, a surprising victory for activists in a country with deeply conservative social views.

The Transgender Persons Protection of Rights bill, which community members and activists say has the support of all the major political parties, is expected to pass easily in Parliament in the coming weeks.

“We are overwhelmed by how supportive the state has been to this law; we have so much hope,” said Mehlab Jameel, 25, an anthropologist who identifies as a transgender person of feminine expression and helped draft the bill.

The draft law gives intersex people, eunuchs, transgender men and women, and anyone whose gender identity or expression “differs from the social norms and cultural expectations based on the sex they were assigned at the time of their birth” the right to identify as a transgender person and enjoy the same rights as other men and women in Pakistan.

Naeema Kishwar Khan, a member of Parliament who sponsored the bill, said, “We are pushing for this bill because it is the right of these people, not only a right as human beings but as citizens of this country.”

Khan, a member of one of Pakistan’s largest religious parties, the Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam, added: “There is overwhelming support from other major political parties. No one has opposed it.”

The action follows a series of victories for the country’s transgender population.

Last year, a group of Pakistani clerics issued an edict saying that transgender people with “visible signs” of male or female attributes could marry someone of the opposite sex. In 2012, the Supreme Court declared equal rights for transgender citizens, including the right to inherit property and equal opportunity in education and employment, and the year before, they were given the right to vote.

This year, Pakistan counted transgender people in its national census for the first time. In June, the government issued its first passports with a transgender category.

But to many transgender Pakistanis, the advances fall short of what is really needed: changing the attitudes of a mainstream society that shuns and abuses them, often forcing them into begging or prostitution to earn a living.

Nadeem Kashish, 35, a transgender woman who is the leader of Pakistan’s She-Male Association for Fundamental Rights, said she had endured ridicule and violence as an effeminate child and the humiliation of performing as an oddity in a circus as a teenager. As a young adult, she tried to live her life as a man, and had a son with a woman who died in childbirth, before making peace with herself as a transgender woman.

Kashish lived for years in a community of “khawaja siras,” an umbrella term dating back centuries to the Mughal era and denoting a third sex that includes cross-dressers, eunuchs and intersex people, as well as transgender women and men.

Shunned by their families and subjected to systemic violence and discrimination in society, khawaja siras in Pakistan, and in most of South Asia, have for decades lived in these adoptive families, led by a mother figure, or guru, who provides shelter and protection in exchange for a share of the income earned by her followers, or chehlas, mainly from sex work, dancing or begging.

Kashish, now a makeup artist at a major television news network, runs a small shelter out of her home in Islamabad for transgender people who have been shunned by their families but do not want to be part of the khawaja sira culture, which many see as exploitative of young transgender people with no place else to turn.

Kashish said that her own guru took advantage of her financially and that she now views these segregated communities as “the biggest curse” on the lives of Pakistan’s transgender people.

Perhaps no one better represents the deepening schism between the traditional khawaja sira culture and a new wave of those with transgender identity than Kami Sid, 27, who rose to fame last year after a fashion shoot as Pakistan’s first transgender model.

“A third gender or sex means you are on the sidelines, you are something extra,” said Sid, who began transitioning to a woman about five years ago. “I am a woman. I want to be part of the mainstream. I reject any culture that says I am a third something.”

The transgender population in Pakistan finds some semblance of tolerance because of historical and cultural perceptions and because the group is “a minority that doesn’t threaten anyone,” said Nadeem F. Paracha, a popular cultural critic and senior columnist for Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper.

“For centuries, from the time of the Mughal empire, they have been perceived as having been born with physical or sexual ambiguities, and so they are considered special,” Paracha said. “They have this status as God’s chosen people, and that is where the acceptability stems from: that God made them this way, and so the rest of us have to accept them. And in fact, in the South Asian imagination, there is this idea that they have powers to bless and curse people, which is why you see people from this community at wedding ceremonies or when children are born.”