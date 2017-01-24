LONDON (AP) — Actor Ewan McGregor was a last minute no-show on the Good Morning Britain television show because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent women’s marches.
The star tweeted Tuesday that he pulled out when he realized Morgan was the host of the popular show. He said he was angered by derogatory comments Morgan had made about the massive protest marches that followed the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
“Won’t go on with him after his comments,” McGregor tweeted.
Morgan had earlier claimed that the marches were “just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.”
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state legislators to help reshape EPA
- Seattle is again crane capital of America, but lead is shrinking
He complained on Twitter that it was “unprofessional” for McGregor to not show up for the breakfast show.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.