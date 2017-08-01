CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The executive director of a Rhode Island juvenile detention center where two children and six staff members were injured in a disturbance a week ago has stepped down.
Department of Children, Youth and Families Director Trista Piccola says the agency is conducting a 60-day review of the Rhode Island Training School. A state police captain will provide additional security for 90 days.
Piccola says in a statement released Tuesday that Kevin McKenna has stepped down. McKenna will be replaced on a temporary basis by Kevin Aucoin, previously the acting superintendent at the school.
Police were called to the center in May after four workers were injured in a melee. Workers have complained they’re understaffed and under-protected.
The Cranston facility houses around 80 children facing charges or convicted of crimes.