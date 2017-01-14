PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are introducing additional training to help officers interact with the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements say they’re dedicated to creating LGBT-inclusive policies for members of the department as well as specific training curriculum for the next police academy.

Clements says the goal is to help officers become more aware of issues facing the LGBT community in Providence.

Elorza says the training is a way to let the Providence community know the city supports it and is “ready to respond to their needs.”

Jodi Glass is coordinator of the Rhode Island Commission on Prejudice and Bias. Glass says LGBT individuals are at greater risk of experiencing victimization and that data suggest hate crimes have risen since the November election.