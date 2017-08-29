NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A commuter train has hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee.
A statement from the Middle Tennessee Regional Transportation Authority says the Music City Star hit a person Tuesday during its regular morning commute service into downtown Nashville. The statement says the person was hit while walking on tracks over a bridge. The Nashville Fire Department recovered the body.
Nashville police, who are investigating, said in a tweet that an unidentified man was struck and killed about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in an apparent accident while walking along the railroad trestle that crosses Stones River.
Officials did not release the name of the person who was hit.
Commuters were transferred to another train that took them to Nashville.