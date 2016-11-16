CITRA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two trains loaded with coal and phosphate rock collided in central Florida, derailing and sending at least 20 train cars tumbling over. Two people sustained minor injuries.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted a release on its Facebook page saying the derailments occurred Wednesday morning.
CSX Corp. owns both trains. The company said in a news release that a fuel spill has been reported at the site. News media outlets are reporting that a hazardous materials team has been called in to contain it.
Photos posted by Marion County Fire Rescue show a number of mangled open-top train cars filled with coal.
CSX says the phosphate train was traveling to Chicago with three locomotives and 100 loaded cars. The coal train was headed to Tampa with 110 loaded cars.
