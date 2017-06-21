SHIAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a trailer being used to haul a tank of anhydrous ammonia jackknifed in Michigan, causing a leak that prompted the evacuation of about 10 nearby homes.

No injuries were reported. The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sWmiJH ) a farmer was using a pickup truck to haul the trailer in Shiawassee County’s Shiawassee Township on Wednesday morning when the sheriff’s department says the brakes on the truck failed at an intersection.

Sheriff Brian BeGole says the farmer turned abruptly, causing the trailer to jackknife and the tank to flip. He says a pressure release valve broke off and the anhydrous ammonia leaked into the air.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer. When released, it can cause severe chemical burns and damage the tissue of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

