PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An elected town official in Rhode Island faces criticism for tweeting that the women’s march was a man’s idea because it’s the “perfect way to get the wives outta the house.”
Sean Todd, a Republican, is vice president of East Greenwich’s town council. He quickly deleted the tweet about Saturday’s nationwide post-inauguration march and apologized.
Some town residents say they plan to speak during the public comment portion of a council meeting Monday — an “outtathehouse protest.”
One of the organizers, Hilary Levey Friedman, says Todd’s apology is appreciated, but many people want to voice their displeasure over the tweet. She leads the town’s Democratic committee.
Todd says the tweet was meant as a joke but was in poor taste.
Several thousand people attended the Providence rally.
