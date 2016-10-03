YORK, Pa. (AP) — A town council in Pennsylvania is set to meet as residents demand the mayor’s resignation over racist posts on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to President Barack Obama and his family.
One image of a wagon full of orangutans refers to “moving day” at the White House. Another refers to lynching.
Several West York borough council members say they want Mayor Charles Wasko to leave office.
Wasko, who is white, is expected to attend Monday night’s meeting. He told The Associated Press last week he’s the victim of a “witch hunt.”
The Republican isn’t paid as mayor and votes only to break ties on the council. He also oversees the police department in the borough of 4,500, which is about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.
