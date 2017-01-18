OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two musicians with the band Tower of Power remain hospitalized after being hit last week by an Amtrak train in Oakland.
The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2jyYPZX ) that drummer Dave Garibaldi is in fair condition but will remain hospitalized for the next few days, according to a statement from the band. Garibaldi suffered head and facial injuries last Thursday night.
Bassist Marc Van Wageningen remains in critical condition, but has been responsive. Van Wageningen suffered broken ribs, a concussion, and internal injuries. He underwent surgery.
Fans of the funk/R&B band have raised nearly $100,000 to help with medical expenses. The musicians were heading to a performance at an Oakland nightclub when they were hit by the train near Jack London Square.
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com
