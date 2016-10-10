CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a tow truck driver has been struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer as he tended to a disabled vehicle on the New York Thruway in the Mohawk Valley.

The state police Thruway detail says it got a call around 5:50 a.m. Monday reporting a vehicle along the shoulder of Interstate 90’s westbound lanes in the Montgomery County town of Canajoharie (kan-uh-joh-HAYR’-ee), 45 miles northwest of Albany.

Troopers say a driver for a local towing company arrived on the scene and was working on the disabled car when he was hit by a passing truck. Police say he was killed instantly. His name hasn’t been released.

Troopers say it’s too soon to say whether charges will be filed against the tractor-trailer driver.

The accident remains under investigation.