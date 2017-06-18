LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desert dwellers in the southwestern U.S. see temperatures topping 120 degrees as a reason to hunker down indoors and turn up the air conditioning.
But some tourists welcome it as a bucket-list opportunity to experience Death Valley — the hottest place in America.
Many will get their chance in the days ahead as a vicious heatwave bakes parts of Arizona, California and Nevada.
Death Valley National Park is expected to reach its first 120-degree day of the year on Sunday, and temperatures could creep toward 124 by Tuesday as the sweltering system envelopes much of the region.
Officials warned of excessive heat across southern portions of Arizona and Nevada, and throughout the 450-mile length of California’s Central Valley.