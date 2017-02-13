TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A tour bus flipped over on a highway near Taiwan’s capital on Monday, killing 28 people and injuring many others, news reports said.

About 40 people were on the bus when it turned over on a ramp near Taipei, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said.

It said numerous passengers were trapped inside.

TVBS television reported that 28 people died and 16 people with injuries were sent to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.