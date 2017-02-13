TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A tour bus flipped over on a highway near Taiwan’s capital on Monday, killing 28 people and injuring many others, news reports said.
About 40 people were on the bus when it turned over on a ramp near Taipei, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said.
It said numerous passengers were trapped inside.
TVBS television reported that 28 people died and 16 people with injuries were sent to a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- After block of Trump travel ban, Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell adjusts to spotlight
- 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam VIEW
- Trump plans to crack down on immigration may cost billions
No other information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.