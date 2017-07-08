NEW YORK (AP) — Four days before Alexander Bonds ambushed and killed a New York City police officer, he underwent a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him the same day.
Now the hospital’s actions are under a governor-ordered state review. St. Barnabas Hospital says it handled Bonds appropriately and welcomes the inquiry.
Psychiatrists across the country regularly have to decide whether patients pose enough danger to themselves or others to need hospitalization.
Practitioners say it’s often a difficult call to make, and even an experienced evaluator can’t predict someone’s behavior for sure.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Million-dollar house is the new normal in one Seattle neighborhood
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
St. Barnabas spokesman Steven Clark says Bonds was observed for seven to eight hours in the emergency room, where he was seen by a physician and then a psychiatrist.