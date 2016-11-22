TORONTO (AP) — Police have arrested a third man in the beating death of a Maryland man who was attending a bachelor party in Toronto.

Andrew Christopher O’Brien faces a charge of second-degree murder and is due in court Tuesday. He is accused along with two others in the beating death of Julian Jones on Nov. 5.

Jones was in Toronto to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding when police say he and his friends were approached by a group of men outside a bar looking for a fight.

Police say Jones got separated from his friends and was punched and repeatedly kicked in the head even after he lay semi-conscious on the sidewalk. He died on the way to a hospital.

O’Brien, 28, gave himself up with a lawyer on Monday night.