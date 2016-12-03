TORONTO (AP) — Police say a Toronto neurosurgeon has appeared in court to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife.

Mohammed Shamji, 40, appeared in court Saturday morning. Local media reported that he was remanded in custody until Dec. 20.

Police say the body of Elana Fric Shamji, 40, was found Thursday in Vaughan, Ontario, north of Toronto.

Det. Sgt. Steve Ryan said she was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing by a family member.

Police say Elana Fric Shamji, who was a family physician, died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

They say Mohammed Shamji was arrested Friday night at a coffee shop in Mississauga, Ont., west of Toronto.

Ryan says the couple had been married for 12 years and had three young children