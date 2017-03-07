CROSSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Mementoes of an Illinois couple’s wedding and engagement have been found nearly 50 miles away in Indiana after a tornado tore their home from its foundations.
WFIE-TV (http://bit.ly/2mxnwY5 ) reports that a bag containing an engagement picture, wedding day invitations and a bride’s garter was whisked from Charlie and Kim Jacobs’ home in Crossville, Illinois, when the tornado hit Feb. 28. The bag was later found, intact, on Tracy Vinson’s farm in Hazleton, Indiana.
Vinson realized she may have found “the one thing they have left from their home” and posted photos on Facebook. About 90 minutes and dozens of comments and shares later, she had tracked the couple down.
Charlie and Kim Jacobs say they’re amazed their items traveled that far. Vinson and the couple plan to meet this week.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Three locally made whiskeys named among best in U.S.
- Seattle and Eastside home prices, after brief slowdown, surge to record highs
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.