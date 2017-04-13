TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters in Kansas rescued a cat from a tree. They also rescued its owner.
The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2or19ma ) reports that the woman climbed the tree Wednesday trying to get to her cat but she wasn’t able to get back down.
Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Todd Williams says the woman and her cat were about 16 feet up in a large tree when they were plucked out.
What’s more, he says such rescues aren’t that uncommon in Topeka.
The cat owner’s name wasn’t released.
