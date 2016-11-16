DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The influential head of the world’s national Olympic committees has called for a “neutral” leader of the World Anti-Doping Agency, putting in question the future of current president Craig Reedie.
WADA — and particularly its handling of the Russian doping scandal — came under sharp attack Wednesday at the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees.
ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah says reforms of the anti-doping body will be difficult “unless we will have a neutral chair for the next three years.”
The sheikh proposed a resolution seeking a “neutral leadership of the reform of the organization.”
Reedie, an IOC member from Britain, is scheduled to be re-elected as WADA president for a second three-year term at agency meetings this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland.
