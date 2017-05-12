RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina legislator who helped lead the fight against the state’s law limiting LGBT protections is going to Washington.

Equality North Carolina announced Friday that Chris Sgro (‘SKROH) is stepping down as executive director to become communications director for the national advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

Sgro was a leading voice opposing House Bill 2, the law that governed public restroom use by transgender people and limited other LGBT protections. It was replaced this year with a law that advocacy groups say still exposes people to discrimination.

Sgro was appointed last year to fill the seat of a deceased North Carolina House member, but didn’t seek a full term.