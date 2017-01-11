IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A top Iraqi commander says the operation to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group could be complete in three months or less.
Lt. Gen. Talib Shaghati said in an interview with the AP on Tuesday evening that “It’s possible” Mosul will be liberated in three months or less. But he warned it is difficult to give an accurate estimate of how long the operation will take because it is not a conventional fight.
“There are many variables,” he said, describing the combat as “guerrilla warfare.”
The massive offensive that involves some 30,000 Iraqi forces was launched in October. Although Iraqi leaders originally pledged the city would be retaken before 2017, as the fight enters its fourth month only about one third is under government control.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
- Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz reportedly was Hillary Clinton’s pick for Labor secretary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.