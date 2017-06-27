MIAMI (AP) — A top Colombian anti-corruption official and a lawyer are facing U.S. money-laundering-conspiracy charges in an alleged bribery scheme.

Acting Miami U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg said Tuesday that Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera and Leonardo Luis Pinilla Gomez were both arrested in Colombia. Moreno is National Director of Anti-Corruption in Colombia and Pinilla is the attorney.

A Drug Enforcement Administration affidavit filed in court says Moreno and Pinilla sought to obtain thousands of dollars in bribes from a former Colombian regional governor who was under a separate corruption investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration says Moreno promised to obstruct the investigation in return for the bribe money.

Many of their discussions took place in Miami, where the former governor has been living.

U.S. court records do not list attorneys for the men.