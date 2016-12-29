BEIJING (AP) — One of China’s top leaders has told Chinese Catholics that they need to operate “independently” of outside forces and promote socialism and patriotism through religion.
Yu Zhengsheng’s Thursday speech came at the end of a meeting of China’s official Catholic Church that was being closely watched by the Holy See. Yu is one of seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top decision-making body.
State media reported that Yu called on Catholic churches to adhere to “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”
China and the Vatican have long clashed over whether the party-controlled Chinese church could appoint bishops and administer churches outside the authority of the Holy See.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Beijing severed relations with the Holy See in 1951, though Pope Francis has signaled his openness to new dialogue with China.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.